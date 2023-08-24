Jonathan’s 30% Women In Cabinet Is Far Better Than What We Are Getting From Tinubu Today – Saleh

Fatima Saleh, Secretary, Women in Politics forum has come out to say that the 19% women inclusion in President Tinubu’s cabinet fall way short of what we saw during the tenure of former President, Goodluck Jonathan.

According to Saleh who appeared in an interview on AIT this afternoon, 30% of Jonathan’s cabinet were women and that’s way better than what current president, Bola Tinubu has done.

In her own words as seen on AIT this afternoon…

“We have to give credit to former President Goodluck Jonathan, I think he’s the one who has gotten close to that, about 30% women in his cabinet. Jonathan’s 30% is far better than what we are getting from Tinubu today and far better than what we had in the previous government. And I think it has to do with the men not really appreciating the value or the intellectual capacity of the women. Because there’s really no reason why that 35% cannot be met, you can’t really put a finger on a reason why women haven’t been appointed to a satisfying number or percentage.”

Watch the full interview here. Start from 14:00

