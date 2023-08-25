Jonathan’s 30% Women In Cabinet Is Far Better Than What We Are Getting From Tinubu Today’ – Fatima Saleh

Fatima Saleh, Secretary of the Women in Politics Forum, has pointed out that the 19% representation of women in President Tinubu’s cabinet falls significantly short of the level achieved during the tenure of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

In an interview in a video (14:00) on AIT, Saleh emphasized that under Jonathan’s leadership, approximately 30% of his cabinet members were women, a notable improvement compared to what President Bola Tinubu has achieved.

In her words from the AIT interview, “We must acknowledge the credit due to former President Goodluck Jonathan, who approached close to a 30% women representation in his cabinet. Jonathan’s achievement of 30% surpasses what we are currently witnessing under Tinubu’s administration and even exceeds the record from the previous government. This discrepancy seems to stem from a lack of recognition among men regarding the valuable intellectual contributions women bring. There truly appears to be no substantial reason preventing the attainment of a 35% representation, and it’s difficult to pinpoint the exact reasons behind the failure to appoint women to a satisfactory number or percentage.”

