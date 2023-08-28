Jonathan Said His Amb. Isn’t Worth Anyone’s Blood & Diri Said He Won’t Kill To Retain Power -Ughegbe

Lemmy Ughegbe, a political analyst has reacted after the governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri reportedly vowed that he won’t spill blood to retain his office ahead of the gubernatorial election in the state on November, 11

Speaking during an interactive session on AIT , Ughegbe said Governor Diri’s vow brings to mind what former President Goodluck Jonathan said when he was seeking re-election in 2015. According to him, Jonathan, in 2015, said his ambition was not worth the blood of any citizen. He added that this narrative should take center stage in Nigeria’s politics.

In Ughegbe’s words: “Governor Douye Diri vow: these are narratives that should always be played up. What he said is reminiscent of what Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan as president said when he was seeking re-election in the 2015 election. He said ‘My ambition is not worth the spill of any citizen’s blood’ and Douye Diri has now said I will not kill just to retain power. These narratives are what we should have, especially given the nature of violence in our politics. I think it is a responsible thing”.

Watch the video of the interview from 1:00:32

Christar4 (

)