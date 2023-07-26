Jonathan Reacts To Allegation That He Is Seeking To Influence Nomination Of A Minister From Bayelsa

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has opened up on why he visited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, recently. This is coming amidst the speculations that trailed his recent visit to President Tinubu that he is making moves to influence the nomination of a Minister from Bayelsa State in Tinubu’s government.

It should be recalled that the All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders Council in Bayelsa State had raised alarm that the former President is plotting to influence the nomination of ministerial slot from Bayelsa.

While reacting to the allegation, Jonathan said that his visit to Tinubu had been misinterpreted by politicians in the state.

In the statement which he released through his Special Assistant to Goodluck Jonathan on Media, Ikechukwu Eze, he said that he went to see Tinubu to brief him about the recent developments in the ECOWAS countries.

In the report which was made by Daily Trust on Wednesday July 26th, he said – “We can only guess that a handful of faltering low profile politicians might have wrongly misinterpreted Jonathan’s recent visit to the Presidential Villa in Abuja, even when the former President, who is ECOWAS mediator in Mali and Chairman of ECOWAS Council of the Wise, clearly explained that he had gone to brief President Bola Tinubu, who has just been elected as the Chairman of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government on the recent developments in the sub-region.”

Jonathan said that the report of him trying to influence the nomination of ministerial slot is fake, and urged members of the public to ignore it.

