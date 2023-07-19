Jonathan ran his course and was beaten by a man who promised to fight corruption but did not— Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

The spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has referred back to the era of the former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, and how he was beaten by another former president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, after a series of tweets with some Twitter users.

The statements that led to his reference to Goodluck Jonathan read, “The Decision of President Tinubu to stand down and review relief strategies is commendable. It shows respect for public opinion. The increase in price for PMS shows that Nigerians are in it for the long haul. Leaders should listen and make sacrifices. We want to know how we got here.

He was replied to by a user by the username Boye, who wrote, “We got here through your clamor for power to return to the north in 2015. It was one mistake too many.

“Ethno-religious sentiments will definitely kill this country.”

Hakeem replied, backing up, saying, “God, give me the power to understand some people. And the patience to bear with them when I do.

He was replied to by Obinnaiheanyich, who wrote,He is saying the truth.”

Hakeem finally replied, saying, “Which truth? Buhari’s party, the APC, put him up against the PDP’s Jonathan, who lost. No zoning, no religion, no clamor.” Jonathan had run his course and was beaten by a man who promised to fight corruption, insecurity, and joblessness but did not.

Dear readers, please like, share, and comment on your views below about this article.

Sportwriter1 (

)