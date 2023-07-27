NEWS

Jonathan Breaks Silence After Allegations That He’s Seeking To Nominate A Minister For Tinubu

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has clarified that his recent visits to President Bola Tinubu were to discuss current events in the sub-region and inform him about his role as the head of the ECOWAS Council of the Wise. In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Jonathan emphasized that the visits were not aimed at influencing Tinubu’s choice of a minister from Bayelsa State.

Jonathan expressed concern over the spread of false information and urged Nigerians to ignore the misinformation being circulated by “mischief makers.” He denied any attempts to interfere with Tinubu’s ministerial appointment decision and stated that some state lawmakers might have misconstrued the purpose of his visits to the Presidential Villa.

Previously, there were accusations in the media that Jonathan was attempting to nominate a minister from Bayelsa State for the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The Elders Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State had expressed concern over these alleged attempts, prompting Jonathan to clarify his intentions.

