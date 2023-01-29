This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Jonathan Asake, LP Guber Candidate Kaduna, Claims That, If Elected, Will Uphold Values Of Justice

Jonathan Asake, the Labour Party’s (LP) candidate for governor in Kaduna State this year, claims that, if elected, his administration will uphold the values of justice, fairness, and equity set down in the 1999 constitution.

According to him, equity would only be respected in dealing with each segment of the state if the administration was properly directed on the principles set forth in the constitution.

Speaking to the Muslim Ummah in Zaria, the governorship candidate bemoaned the fact that the majority of them had been harmed by the APC government’s unwise policies and emphasized the need to solicit their prayers, support, and input on the best course of action for the development of the state.

“I will defend the rights of every citizen to exercise their sociocultural and religious freedom at all times,” the candidate for governor declared as he carried the flag. “Inclusivity will be my watchword to ensure fairness and justice to every citizen and resident of the state.”

James Swam, the governorship candidate’s media aide, quoted Asake as saying that the clerics should preach the truth and reflect deeply on the current economic and security conditions in the state so that the electorate would know what choice to make on March 11 for the peaceful coexistence and development of Kaduna state.

He claimed he was there to introduce himself, ask for their prayers, and support in order to win the election for governor of Kaduna State on March 11 so that they could work together to protect the region and give its residents new hope.

He bemoaned the state’s poor leadership, blaming it for poverty, unemployment, banditry, kidnapping, and ethnic and religious conflicts. He vowed to reverse the trends within his first 100 days in office so that residents of the state could fully realize their potential and secure a living.

According to him, when leaders don’t act with empathy and inclusivity, society will inevitably suffer, as is the situation in the current state.

Imam Shugaba Abdulhamid Muhammad, a cleric, advised the governorship candidate to follow his word and added that in order to be approachable by regular people, it is crucial “to run an open door policy.”

