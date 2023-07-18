Joe Keshi Endorses Peter Obi’s Manifesto for Sustainable Development in Nigeria.

In an interview with Channels Television, Joe Keshi, former director general of the braced commission, emphasized the importance of examining Peter Obi’s manifesto, the Labour Party presidential candidate.

Peter Obi the Labour Party presidential candidate in the concluded 2023 election, has been having legal battles with Tinubu, claiming he was the rightful winner.

Keshi highlighted that Obi’s manifesto outlines a sustainable development agenda which encompasses various aspects of human development.

Keshi also expressed that the country should prioritize the policies stated in Obi’s manifesto, rather than those introduced by President Tinubu, in order to bring about positive development in Nigeria.

When asked about the performance of other major candidates compared to Tinubu, Keshi noted that each candidate presented a distinct manifesto, with Obi’s manifesto specifically emphasizing sustainable development across sectors such as education, agriculture, water, and health.

Keshi concluded that these are the areas that require attention to change the developmental narrative in the country.

