NEWS

Joe Keshi Endorses Peter Obi’s Manifesto for Sustainable Development in Nigeria.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 49 mins ago
0 361 1 minute read

In an interview with Channels Television, Joe Keshi, former director general of the braced commission, emphasized the importance of examining Peter Obi’s manifesto, the Labour Party presidential candidate.

Peter Obi the Labour Party presidential candidate in the concluded 2023 election, has been having legal battles with Tinubu, claiming he was the rightful winner.

Keshi highlighted that Obi’s manifesto outlines a sustainable development agenda which encompasses various aspects of human development.

Keshi also expressed that the country should prioritize the policies stated in Obi’s manifesto, rather than those introduced by President Tinubu, in order to bring about positive development in Nigeria.

When asked about the performance of other major candidates compared to Tinubu, Keshi noted that each candidate presented a distinct manifesto, with Obi’s manifesto specifically emphasizing sustainable development across sectors such as education, agriculture, water, and health.

Keshi concluded that these are the areas that require attention to change the developmental narrative in the country.

Businessadvocate (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 49 mins ago
0 361 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Friendship is not only about companionship—Reno Omokri

9 mins ago

Nigeria’s Justice at Stake if Tinubu’s Presidential Candidacy Isn’t Disqualified- Umar Sani

19 mins ago

Invoking Anarchy Is A Counter Intuitive Strategy, It Wont Get Loyalist To Circle The Wagon- Oseloka H Obaze

27 mins ago

2023:By law, if there will be a rerun, it ought not to be between the LP and the APC –Barr Nwokedi

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button