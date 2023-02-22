NEWS

Joe Biden says Putin made a ‘big mistake’ by pulling out of nuclear accord with US

President Joe Biden harshly denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to withdraw his country from the final surviving weapons control pact with the US on Wednesday, according to Sky News.

As Biden arrived at the Polish Presidential House in Warsaw ahead of a meeting with leaders of the so-called Bucharest Nine group of eastern European states and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, he was asked about Putin’s withdrawal from the New START nuclear pact.

“I don’t have time,” the president responded at first. When asked about his reaction again, Biden remarked, “huge mistake.”

Putin declared on Tuesday that Russia will withdraw from New START, a vital nuclear weapons limitation accord between the world’s two most powerful nuclear nations. Putin’s action comes amid rising tensions between the United States and Russia, one year into the Ukrainian conflict. According to NBC News, the announcement came as a surprise to some former officials who negotiated the accord and nonproliferation specialists devoted to halting the buildup of nuclear forces.

Putin stated in his address on Tuesday that Russia would not be the first to use a nuclear weapon, and he blamed the West for sparking Russia’s conflict with Ukraine. Russia, on the other hand, has already mentioned its nuclear capabilities and threatened Ukraine’s nuclear power stations with bombs and shells.

Biden slammed Putin in a speech made in Warsaw on Tuesday, following his unexpected visit to Ukraine a year after the Russian president began the invasion. Biden claimed that Putin grossly miscalculated Ukraine, anticipating that it would disintegrate quickly and its democratic backers would scatter as Russian soldiers approached. Since the beginning of the invasion, Putin has presided over a string of humiliating setbacks, according to Biden.

