Jimmy Carter: Former US President Jimmy Carter begins hospice care at home

“Jimmy Carter, former United States President, has opted to receive hospice care and spend the remainder of his time at home with his family”, said a statement by the Carter Center.

At 98 years old, Carter is the longest-lived United States president.

“He started hospice care at home rather than additional medical intervention, following a series of brief hospital stays, the Carter Center said on Saturday.

“He has the total support of his family and his medical team,” the centre said, adding that his entire family “requests for privacy throughout this period and is thankful for all the sincere concern his numerous admirers show”.

As a Democrat, who served as US president, from January 1977 to January 1981, Jimmy Carter has suffered from several health problems in recent years.This includes melanoma that spread to his brain and liver, though he had responded very well to treatment he had received.

Jimmy was a little-known governor from the US state of Georgia when he started his bid for the presidency ahead of the 1976 election.

Content created and supplied by: Inyimanicholas (via 50minds

News )

#Jimmy #Carter #President #Jimmy #Carter #begins #hospice #care #homeJimmy Carter: Former US President Jimmy Carter begins hospice care at home Publish on 2023-02-19 17:26:08