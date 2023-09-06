Jill Biden: US first lady tests positive for Covid-19

US President Joe Biden, aged 80, has tested negative for Covid once again, as confirmed by the White House. The First Lady, Jill Biden, recently contracted a mild case of the disease, prompting the precautionary measure.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre informed reporters that President Biden remains asymptomatic and tested negative during his check-up on Monday. However, due to his close contact with the First Lady on that day, he will be wearing a mask while indoors and when in proximity to others, adhering to government health guidelines. The President will remove his mask when maintaining a sufficient distance from others, whether indoors or outdoors.

Jean-Pierre refrained from disclosing specific details about President Biden’s making plans for the upcoming G20 summit in New Delhi or contingency arrangements should he test positive for Covid before or during the foreign trip. She emphasized that the President will undergo regular testing to ensure his safety.

Meanwhile, Vanguard reported that First Lady Jill Biden, aged 72, is experiencing only mild symptoms, according to her office. She will continue to stay at the couple’s private residence in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. It’s worth noting that this is her second COVID-19 infection, with the previous one occurring a year ago.

