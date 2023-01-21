Jigawa: Tinubu suffers Another Gaffe in Today rally (Video)

In his speech today at the APC presidential campaign event in Jigawa, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate, made another error.

Today in Jigawa, the APC launched their presidential campaign, and Tinubu spoke at the event. While Tinubu urged the audience to support him and all APC candidates running for office at all levels of government, the primary talking point from his speech was a blunder he made near the conclusion. After a mistake of the tongue, Tinubu urged his supporters to cast ballots for the APC on March 16 before swiftly correcting himself.

According to him, as seen on TVC “Come out and support us on March 16 by voting… Excuse me, February 11. Vote for the All-Progressive Congress on February 11 by going to the polls. I humbly implore Allah not to wear you out. You won’t contract an illness or get a headache from God. You will select an APC governor with your vote. Many thanks to you”. Said Tinubu.

