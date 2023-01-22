Jigawa Rally: Bola Ahmed Tinubu Expresses Gratitude After A Large Crowd Showed Up At The APC Rally

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu who happens to be the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, has recently expressed his gratitude towards the people of Jigawa State after they Attended the APC Presidential rally held in the state. There was a massive turnout which seemed impressive in the eyes of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In his words, “Thank you Jigawa State”.

He also accompanied his message of gratitude with a few pictures showing the number of people that attended the rally on Saturday.

Many people who saw this were amazed as to what he said as they reacted vigorously to the post, while others gave their thoughts and opinions on what they saw.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu ever since he started his presidential campaign, has been gathering lots of crowds as there are massive turnouts in most of the states he has done his campaign.

He has been making waves on social media ever since he emerged as the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress as his followers keeps increasing on a daily basis.

