Jigawa: One killed, five arrested in APC-PDP clash

In a tragic turn of events, a political clash in Jigawa State has resulted in the death of one individual and the arrest of five others. On Friday, tensions rose between supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the PDP conducted a governorship rally in the Maigatari Local Government Area.

According to a police statement, the victim, Abdullahi Isiyaku, was attacked by members of the PDP’s ‘Santuraki Vanguard’ and later died from his injuries. The authorities are conducting an investigation into the matter and are working to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Jigawa State Command, DSP Lawan Adam, has assured the public that the situation is under control and that the police are working to ensure the security of citizens. However, the incident has raised concerns about the potential for further political tensions in the state.

The authorities are calling for calm and are urging all political parties to refrain from using violence. They are encouraging supporters to act in a peaceful manner, in order to prevent any further incidents. This tragic turn of events serves as a reminder of the importance of non-violent political engagement and the need to prioritize the safety and security of citizens.

