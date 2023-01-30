This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Jigawa: Obi pledges to liberate Northern Nigeria through agriculture and high-quality education.

Mr. Peter Obi, presidential candidate for the Labour Party, has pledged to use agriculture and high-quality education to unleash Northern Nigeria’s economic potential.

Obi made the pledge on Monday in Dutse, the capital of Jigawa State, while speaking to stakeholders, in particular women and youths, during a pre-campaign rally gathering.

This was stated in a press release issued by the Abuja-based Obi-Datti Media Office.

According to the statement, Obi promised the populace that, if elected, he and his running mate Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmad will transform Jigawa state’s numerous agricultural lands into a production hub for commodities destined for export.

He reaffirmed his support for safeguarding the nation, moving it toward production rather than consumption, and involving young people who are already at a productive age.

Obi promised the young people a great education and urged them to be prepared and eager to retake their nation and control their own destiny.

Obi revealed that he and his vice went to the palace of the Emir of Dutse, His Royal Highness, Dr. Muhammad Nuhu Sanusi, to honor him and ask for his permission as they sought the people’s mandate to create a new Nigeria where justice and equity rule.

According to reports, he told the emir that he and Datti were competing because they thought they had what it took to create a new Nigeria free from the daily worsening of poverty.

Part of the statement stated, “Obi remarked that our country has no business having over 133 million Nigerians living in multifaceted poverty with the wealth of natural and human resources in the nation.

The LP flag bearer also discussed Jigawa state’s development, opening of its borders, and state export preparation.

“He reiterated his prior statement from his campaign, which said that the people’s desire to install the most qualified candidate with the necessary skills and antecedents should drive this election. dependable individuals with transparent histories.

