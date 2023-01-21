Jigawa Labour Party Governorship Candidate Defects To APC, Keyamo Reacts

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Comrade Abdullahi Tsoho, a Jigawa State Labour Party (LP) candidate for governor, has abandoned his bid and joined the APC.

The Special Adviser to Governor Muhammad Badaru, Habibu Nuhu Kila, made a brief announcement on this development on Friday.

In Jigawa State, Tsoho will now organise his supporters to work for the APC, according to a statement from Governor Badaru’s assistant.

According to the report, the former candidate for governor claimed he joined the ruling party because he understood the APC is the best party to satisfy the needs of the state's citizens.

Festus Keyamo, spokesman for the All progressive Congress (APC) presidential campaign committee, responded to the development by saying it was evidence that Jigawa’s jungle had developed.

"Jungle has over developed in Jigawa," he tweeted. Prepare yourselves for the division of the men from the lads as the campaigns reach their climax!

