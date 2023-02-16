This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Jigawa Govt Vows To Enforce Supreme Court Order On Naira Redesign

The Jigawa State Government has vowed to enforce the Supreme Court order restraining the Federal government from banning the old naira notes as legal tender.

According Channels Television, this was contained in a public notice made available to newsmen by the Jigawa State Commissioner for Special Duties Auwal Sankara.

Commercial banks, corporate entities, ministries, agencies, and merchants are required to accept the old notes in accordance with the public notice or risk penalties from the state government.

It has been noted that certain people and corporate entities are refusing to accept the outdated N200, N500, and N1,000 notes. The Jigawa State Government expressed alarm over these people’s behaviour in the statement.

“Jigawa State Government respects the rights of its people, and those refusing the no longer legal tender are enjoined to refrain from defying the law and inflicting hardship on the Jigawa State people,” the statement said.

The Jigawa State Government would not hesitate to implement the Supreme Court of Nigeria’s ruling using section 287(1) of the Constitution (as amended) and other applicable laws.

Earlier, the Supreme Court of Nigeria issued an order “preventing the Federal Government of Nigeria, either by itself or acting through the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN and/or commercial banks, ministries, parastatals, organisations, or through any person or persons (natural and artificial) howsoever, from suspending or determining or ending on the 10th of February, 2023, the time period within which the now outdated 200, 500, and 1000 denominations of the naira are still legal tender.”

