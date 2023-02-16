This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Jigawa Governor Badaru challenges President Buhari to accept old naira notes as legal money.

The old naira notes are still considered legal cash in Jigawa State up until the Supreme Court’s decision, according to the state government.

He claims that “Jigawa State is among the states before the Supreme Court of Nigeria the CBN and the court have issued an order “…restraining the CBN from suspending or determining or ending on the 10th of February, 2023 the period in which the now-outdated 200, 500, and 1000 denominations of the naira may no longer be legal tender pending the hearing and determination of the… Motion on notice.

He said that the Jigawa State Government urged its inhabitants to stop breaking the law and burdening the state’s residents.

According to Mamsa, the government has become aware that some residents and businesses in the state are refusing to accept the old N200, N500, and N1000 notes.

He declared that anyone found rejecting the old naira notes would face punishment from the government.

The commissioner did, however, warn the general people to report to the closest competent authorities any dealer or business entity that refuses to recognize the N200, N500, and N1000 notes as legal tender in Jigawa State.

