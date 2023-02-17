This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Jigawa counters Buhari, declares 1000, 500 old naira notes legal tender

The old N200 notes will be accepted as legal tender for the next 60 days, according to President Buhari’s announcement on Thursday that the previous N500 and N1000 notes are no longer valid in the nation.

The public notification states that in order to avoid state government penalties, commercial banks, corporate entities, ministries, agencies, and traders must accept the old notes.

The Jigawa State Government wants to inform the public that it has noticed some people and corporate entities are refusing to accept the now-outdated N200, N500, and N1000 notes, according to a statement from Bala Ibrahim, the Jigawa State Commissioner for Information, Youths, Sports, and Culture that The Nation was able to obtain.

The conduct of these individuals and groups has enraged the Jigawa State Government.

Among the states that have brought cases before the Nigerian Supreme Court is Jigawa State, which has a government that upholds the law. While the petition is being considered by the court, the Federal Government of Nigeria may not elect to delay or suspend the period on February 10, 2023, during which the now-outdated 200, 500, and 1000 naira denominations of the naira may no longer be legal tender. If you act on your own or on behalf of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), commercial banks, government departments and agencies, businesses, or any other type of person or people, the same rules apply (natural or artificial).

Because their rights are safeguarded by this government, Jigawa State residents are urged to uphold the law and not hurt one another. When it comes to enforcing the Supreme Court’s decision, the Jigawa State Government will not hesitate to apply Section 287(1) of the Constitution (as amended) and other related laws.

Anyone who comes across a business in Jigawa State that won’t take the now-outdated N200, N500, or N1000 notes as legal tender is asked to report them to the local authorities. The provision mandates that the decisions of the Supreme Court be upheld throughout the Federation by all authorities, people, and courts with superior jurisdiction to the Supreme Court.

