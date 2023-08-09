NEWS

Jesus Christ Didn’t Come To Earth Only To Save Souls- Bishop David Oyedepo Speaks

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 11 mins ago
0 310 1 minute read

Winners Chapel International Surrey is the branch of the Living Faith Church Worldwide where Dr. David Oyedepo is the Presiding Bishop.

The presiding pastor and president of the winners chapel international, Dr. Bishop David Oyedepo in his recent post on their official facebook page shared a message to the public.

The man of God began by nothing that the Lord Jesus Christ didn’t Just come only to save souls but also that you stay heathy and be in perfect health.

According to the cleric that he reported, it state that ‘Jesus came to the earth not only to save your soul but also to make you sound physically and mentally. The vibrancy of your body is next in the line of priorities in redemption. He desires that after the salvation of your soul, your body also should be preserved from sicknesses and diseases.

God has a duty to make you healthy and stay safe. He has made everything available to guarantee your health. It is your responsibility, however, to walk into it and enjoy it.

Presido11 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 11 mins ago
0 310 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

The graveyard silence is because people are waiting for the outcome of the PEPT- Igho Akeregha

9 mins ago

Today’s Headline: Kaduna tribunal: INEC Closes Case Without Witness As Gov Sani Seeks Extension Of Time; Tinubu Meets With Wike, El-Rufai In Aso

21 mins ago

Suspect Reveals That He Removed His Ex-Lover’s Intestines To Reduce Size Of Her Body For Disposal

24 mins ago

Allegation: Plot To Subvert Justice in Ado Assembly Petition Uncovered

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button