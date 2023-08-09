Jesus Christ Didn’t Come To Earth Only To Save Souls- Bishop David Oyedepo Speaks

Winners Chapel International Surrey is the branch of the Living Faith Church Worldwide where Dr. David Oyedepo is the Presiding Bishop.

The presiding pastor and president of the winners chapel international, Dr. Bishop David Oyedepo in his recent post on their official facebook page shared a message to the public.

The man of God began by nothing that the Lord Jesus Christ didn’t Just come only to save souls but also that you stay heathy and be in perfect health.

According to the cleric that he reported, it state that ‘Jesus came to the earth not only to save your soul but also to make you sound physically and mentally. The vibrancy of your body is next in the line of priorities in redemption. He desires that after the salvation of your soul, your body also should be preserved from sicknesses and diseases.

God has a duty to make you healthy and stay safe. He has made everything available to guarantee your health. It is your responsibility, however, to walk into it and enjoy it.

