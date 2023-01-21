January 31st deadline: I was in my bank and I was given old naira notes- Law Mefor faults CBN policy

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A media consultant and spokesperson of the PDP presidential campaign organisation in Anambra State, Dr Law Mefor has faulted the January 31st deadline set by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the mopping up of old naira notes in circulation. Speaking in an interview, Law Mefor said he went to his bank few days ago and he was given the old note.

Sharing his thoughts about the deadline set for the old notes on Kaftan TV, he said,

“Like past beautiful policies in Nigeria, they have often been messed up in implementation. I was in my bank just the day before yesterday and I was given the old naira notes. I asked why would you still be dispensing old naira notes when we have just few days to the termination of its validity?

And they said I could get the new naira notes from the ATM. I said that’s not the point, you are my banker and you are giving me old naira notes when you should be receiving from me and other customers in other to meet the deadline set by the CBN.

So, something is fishy, something is not sitting well because you cannot be dispensing old naira notes which you ought to be mopping up from circulation and turn round to blame the people you gave the old naira notes for not bringing them back.

The only thing that will make sense to me is that there will be extension because you cannot say you have enough new naira notes and you have set the deadline for old ones to be turned in and new ones one to be given out and you are still dispensing the old notes you are mopping up.”

