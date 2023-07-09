Jandor Reacts When Asked What He Will Do If He Loses His Case Against Sanwo-Olu At The Tribunal

The Peoples Democratic Party Governorship candidate in Lagos State in the last general elections, Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor has revealed what he would do it he loses his case against Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the election petition Tribunal.

Recall that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu defeated other strong contenders including Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party and Olajide Adediran of the Peoples Democratic Party to clinch the apex political seat in Lagos State.

When asked about what he would do if he loses at the election petition Tribunal, Olajide Adediran, in an exclusive interview with The Punch paper said; “An election, like I said, is not an event and a lot of people thought the declaration of results and swearing in of the supposed winner ended the entire process.”

He added; “After the tribunal and Court of Appeal have given their judgment, until the Supreme Court makes the final pronouncement, we can’t say the process is closed. So, we are waiting patiently and we believe this will end in our favour.”

He stated further; “The process is not concluded yet, so we can’t be speaking about what will come next. It is only God who knows what is next for everybody, but I’m not ready to chicken out. Like I said, we have to see this process through to the end before we can know who the true winner of the election is.”

