NEWS

Jandor reacts as Sanwo-Olu calls him a cameraman during Lagos gubernatorial election campaign

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 10 hours ago
0 362 1 minute read

In a news that was published by the Punch paper online this morning, it was reported that the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party , PDP, in Lagos State during the last general election, Olajide Adediran, who is popularly known as Jandor, during an interview with Punch correspondent, has reacted as he was called a cameraman by the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during the gubernatorial campaign.

While he was responding to this, Jandor claimed that Governor Sanwo-Olu, calling him a cameraman during the during was not an insult.

He said, “It was not an insult. He did not insult me actually, and I responded, only that I did not abuse him in my response like he did to me. I just expressed worry that, he gave in to pressure to call me what I am not, even though there is nothing wrong with being a cameraman.”

Further talking, Jandor said but for him, he thought Babajide Sanwo-Olu, should rather be proud that somebody who was following him everywhere before, even if that person was a cleaner, has grown to a point where they can say they want to run for the governor’s office.

He said, “That should give any leader some joy; that he was able to inspire somebody who looked up to him for 8 years and believed in himself that he could also aspire to that office and I do not think such a disparaging word should come from him but ,I have said in my response to him that he will always be my boss.”

Moses21 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 10 hours ago
0 362 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Wike In Tinubu’s Administration Is A Plus Because Everywhere They’ve Put Him, He Has Worked -Marvin Yobana

5 mins ago

Top-Notch Knickers And Top Outfits Ladies Can Slay For Casual Occasions

8 mins ago

Tinubu Is The First To Be Wrongly Declared Without Getting The Stipulated 25% In Abuja- ‘PDP’ Claims

20 mins ago

How A Lady Was Barren For 4 Years Because Of The N7000 She Took From Church- Apostle Johnson Suleman

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button