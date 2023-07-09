Jandor reacts as Sanwo-Olu calls him a cameraman during Lagos gubernatorial election campaign

In a news that was published by the Punch paper online this morning, it was reported that the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party , PDP, in Lagos State during the last general election, Olajide Adediran, who is popularly known as Jandor, during an interview with Punch correspondent, has reacted as he was called a cameraman by the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during the gubernatorial campaign.

While he was responding to this, Jandor claimed that Governor Sanwo-Olu, calling him a cameraman during the during was not an insult.

He said, “It was not an insult. He did not insult me actually, and I responded, only that I did not abuse him in my response like he did to me. I just expressed worry that, he gave in to pressure to call me what I am not, even though there is nothing wrong with being a cameraman.”

Further talking, Jandor said but for him, he thought Babajide Sanwo-Olu, should rather be proud that somebody who was following him everywhere before, even if that person was a cleaner, has grown to a point where they can say they want to run for the governor’s office.

He said, “That should give any leader some joy; that he was able to inspire somebody who looked up to him for 8 years and believed in himself that he could also aspire to that office and I do not think such a disparaging word should come from him but ,I have said in my response to him that he will always be my boss.”

