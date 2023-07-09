NEWS

Jandor reacts as he was asked what made him lose the 2023 gubernatorial election in Lagos State

In a news that was published by the Punch paper online this morning, it was reported that the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party , PDP, in Lagos State during the last general election, Olajide Adediran, who is popularly known as Jandor, during an interview with Punch correspondent, has reacted as he was asked what made him lose the last gubernatorial election in Lagos State.

While he was talking, he said that he did not lose that election and that was the reason he took the matter to the Court of Law and that was the reason they did not challenge the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC,.

He said, “We did not lose the election, and that is why we are still here. That is why we did not even challenge INEC for that election. We are focused on the qualification of the candidates from the two parties.”

Further talking, he said, “We are not concerned about figures declared because the figures given to them will end up being wasted votes the moment the disqualification is pronounced and then the highest number of votes will be our votes.”

