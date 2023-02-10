This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Jandor Reacts After Fashola Called Him A Cameraman, Who Lacks The Capacity To Become Governor

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor has taken swipe at The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN) for calling him a Cameraman, who lacks the capacity to become a governor of Lagos State

Recall that while speaking In Lagos at an event, Babatunde Fashola said “Some people say they will take the land from us. I did the job of governor for eight years and part of what helped me was that I was chief of Staff to the governor. So, just following a governor being a cameraman and then, watching me for eight years, then, you think you will now be a governor, you are not ready.

However, in a statement released by Jandor, while reacting said “My attention has been drawn to disparaging statements made by Babatunde Fashola earlier at event in Lagos, where he called me a cameraman who is not ready to govern Lagos

“As a matter of fact, I was absorbed into the service of government of Lagos State Broadcasting Service as a Reportorial and Editorial Executive. I really don’t know what it is with my Oga (Boss) and cameras lately”

Source: The Independent Newspaper

Content created and supplied by: Ikechukwu (via 50minds

News )

#Jandor #Reacts #Fashola #Called #Cameraman #Lacks #Capacity #GovernorJandor Reacts After Fashola Called Him A Cameraman, Who Lacks The Capacity To Become Governor Publish on 2023-02-10 09:44:05