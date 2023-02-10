This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Jandor Reacts After Fashola Called him A Cameraman Who Cannot Become Governor In Lagos State

The candidate for governorship of the People’s Democratic Party in Lagos State, Abdulazeez Olajide Adediran, also known as Jandor, has responded after the former governor of the state, Babatunde Raji Fashola, referred to him as a cameraman who is not qualified to be governor of Lagos State. Jandor is also known as Abdulazeez Olajide Adediran.

During an event hosted by the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State, the current Minister of Works and Housing, Fashola, referred to Jandor as a cameraman who followed him around for eight years while he was serving as Governor of the state. Fashola is the incumbent Minister of Works and Housing.

According to him; “Even though I got a good look at it, that was not enough to sway my opinion. You (Jandor) think that simply because you followed a governor, worked as a cameraman, and watched me for eight years that you are now qualified to be a governor? You are not prepared for this.”

In response to the comment, Jandor of the All Progressives Congress, which is now under fire, questioned “what it is with Fashola and cameras lately.”

He continued by saying, “We will break Lagos free, and my boss, Fashola, would be happy of our achievements,”

