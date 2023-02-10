Jandor Insists APC Is Under Pressure As Fashola, Sanwo-Olu Endorse Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in Lagos, Abdulazeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor has finally reacted to the recent outbursts of the Minister Of Work and Housing, Babatunde Fashola against him.

In a video posted on Twitter by Gboyega Akosile, the State’s chief press secretary on Thursday, Fashola who was also the former governor of Lagos state called Jandor cameraman who is unfit to be the governor of the prestigious State unlike Tinubu

In the same program, Sanwo-Olu also endorsed Tinubu as the best candidate for Nigeria. He assured his and the minister’s support for tinubu’s presidential ambition

Jandor who worked with the state Broadcasting Service as a Reportorial and Editorial Executive has clearly stated that he was never a cameraman.

He went on to say that APC was under pressure hence the recent outburst of Fashola against him. He went on to wonder what Fashola seems to have against cameras lately. Jandor reveals that APC is under pressure to sellitsr unenble records to the owner of every discerning electorate of Lagos

He also pointed out that Fashola’s ‘thing’ with cameras reminds him about the famous missing camera he magically found at the Lekki toll gate, which happens to be the scene of the #ENDSars Massacre

Jandor however said he still respected Fashola as his former boss and that nothing would change that fact.

