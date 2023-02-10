This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Jandor fires back at Fashola after making a statement about him being his cameraman

Abdulazeez Adediran, also known as Jandor, the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate for governor in Lagos State, responded to a remark made by Babatunde Fashola, the minister of works and housing, referring to him as a cameraman.

In a tweet sent on Thursday, Jandor referred to the former governor of Lagos State’s claim as unfounded and a confirmation that the election season is a “season of calumnies.” The PDP candidate admitted that while employed by the Lagos State Broadcasting Service, he was never a cameraman.

The handling of the camera was never a part of the professional services the former governor received, according to a former employee of the Broadcasting Service who worked as a Reportorial and Editorial Executive. “While I firmly believe that there is nothing improper about being a cameraman, I must apologize to the countless cameramen who have distinguished themselves in the industry and who may feel defamed by my revered Boss’s remark. However, I was never a cameraman. Camera handling was undoubtedly not the professional services he provided to BRF and the Lagos state government under his supervision, he claimed. “In fact, I was absorbed into the service of the government of Lagos State Broadcasting Service as a Reportorial and Editorial Executive,” he said.

Report stated that Fashola labeled Jandor as a candidate who lacks the experience to lead Lagos in a video that was shared on Twitter on Thursday by the state’s top press secretary, Gboyega Akosile. I worked there for eight years. The fact that I served as a governor’s chief of staff also had a role in my success. “I seen it firsthand, yet even that was insufficient. So you (Jandor) think you will suddenly be a governor based solely on following a governor, working as a cameraman, and watching me for eight years? Not yet, my friend.

You’re not quite ready, so come to our leadership school. And that is why you’ll see that advertisements highlight the 51 billion that Lagos generates while omitting to include the emigrant population that is migrating from all around, according to Fashola. He claimed that the state’s inhabitants are currently pressuring the ruling party to demonstrate their track record of achievement.

Despite being the candidate for the state’s major opposition party, Jandor said Fashola’s statement may come as a surprise to people who knew he had always spoken well of the minister and his accomplishments in Lagos. “APC is under pressure to sell their dismal track records to Lagos’s increasingly sophisticated electorate, as is expected. Everyone who benefits from the existing quo has a clear need to declare publicly where their allegiances lay, he added.

