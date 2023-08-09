NEWS

Jandor Alleges Discrepancies In Sanwo-Olu’s Statement Of Result And The Result WAEC Brought To Court

The Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Lagos State Gubernatorial Election of 2023, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, who is popularly known as Jandor has alleged that the names on Sanwo-Olu’s WAEC statement of result he submitted to INEC and the one WAEC brought to court were not identical.

According to Jandor, Sanwo-Olu submitted a statement of result that had only Sanwo-Olu’s surname and first name with no other name found on the result. Jandor went on to say that the statement of result had Sanwo-Olu Babajide as the only two names.

However, Jandor stated that when WAEC was mandated to come to court with the WAEC result, they came with a result that had a surname, first name and other name on it. Jandor disclosed that the three names which was on the result were Sanwo-Olu Olusola Babajide.

According to Jandor, the statement of result Sanwo-Olu submitted to INEC and the one WAEC came to court with should have contained the same name. Jandor noted that throughout the trial challenging the outcome of the gubernatorial election, Sanwo-Olu did not bring any document that showed he changed his name at any point.

