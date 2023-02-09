Jandor, a “cameraman,” lacks experience to govern Lagos —Fashola

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has taken a swipe at the governirship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, Abdulazeez ‘Jandor’ Adediran.

Mr Fashola, a former governor of the state, said the main opposition candidate lacks the experience to govern Lagos, in a video posted by Gboyega Akosile, the state’s chief press secretary on Thursday.

The minister spoke during the formal launch of ‘10,000 foot soldiers’ for Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

On the APC platform, Mr. Sanwo-Olu is running for reelection.

I worked there for eight years. And one of the things that helped me was that I was a governor’s chief of staff,” Mr. Fashola said of the former APC mainstay.

“I got a good look at it, but even that wasn’t enough. So you believe you will become a governor after only following a governor, working as a cameraman, and watching me for eight years? Not yet, my friend.

In addition, Mr. Fashola serves as the APC’s director of electoral strategy and coordination.

When contacted for comment, PDP publicity secretary Hakeem Amode told PREMIUM TIMES he will respond later.

