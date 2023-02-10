NEWS

Jandor, a Cameraman, Can’t Be Lagos Governor Because He Lacks Experience To Govern Lagos —Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has taken a swipe at the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State, Abdulazeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor.

The former governor of Lagos said Jandor lacked the experience to govern Lagos, according to a video posted on Twitter by the state’s chief press secretary, Gboyega Akosile, on Thursday.

The PDP candidate, who worked with the state Broadcasting Service as a Reportorial and Editorial Executive, however, said handling a camera was not his job description.

The news headline has generated mixed reactions among the Facebook users. Kindly read some of the reactions from Nigerians that commented below the news on Facebook:

It is the wish of God that you become a Minister so same to Jandor by God grace he will become a governor of Lagos State

I pray there shall be changes, but our experience under Apc wasn’t palatable at all.

A self acclaimed engineer once became a governor but when touch- light,he became Ogbeni. Party of oluwole . We hail oooh.

APC in Lagos state has started feeling the heat of the Pathfinder party (PDP) God’s own project.

APC Presidential candidate Tinubu and his spokesmen are always going around insulting other candidates.

What is your opinion on this matter? Kindly drop your comments in the box below.

Source: Punch paper and Facebook

