JAMB Vs Mmesoma: CBT Owner Breaks Silence, Says Mmesoma Should Come Clean On The Source Of Result

Former Minister of Ation, Osita Chidoka, has broken his silence on the ongoing issue involving the result of a 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidate, Mmesoma Ejikeme. Chidoka, who also owns the Computer-Based Testing (CBT) Centre where Mmesoma took her exam, advised her to “come clean with the source of her result.”

On Wednesday, he appeared on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily program, which was monitored by Reporters. Chidoka added that if the applicant comes clean about her result source, he will beg the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for forgiveness. “She should come clean and explain how she got that result and who led her down that path for Nmesoma. If she does, I will lend my voice to beg JAMB to take her age into account and be more kind, he said in a statement on Wednesday.”

Chidoka stated that when he saw the candidate’s results online, he noticed two red lights. “First and foremost, as of 2021, our center is no longer referred to as the Thomas Chidoka Center for Human Development on the JAMB portal.”

“On the JAMB webpage and Main Examination Slip, the proper name is Nkemefuna Foundation (Thomas Chidoka Center for Human Development)…. Her (Mmesoma) result, which showed Thomas Chidoka without the Nkemefuna Foundation, which was on her Main Examination slip, made me doubt the validity of the result.

“The result template was the second red flag.” A preliminary assessment of individuals who took the most recent exams at our center revealed a different result slip template with the candidate’s passport photo, JAMB watermarks, and no mention of the examination center’s name.

“I gave the young Mmesoma the benefit of the doubt and waited to see if she would explain how she got the result, which was clearly not the result template used by Jamb in 2023.” “I knew it was a forgery,” the ex-minister said, stressing that his center has been involved with the JAMB CBT exam since 2016. He also praised JAMB for speaking out “forcefully” to preserve its credibility.

Source: THE NATION

Sheriff_Views (

)