JAMB Registrar Defends Unadvertised Staff Employment Amidst Probe

In a recent appearance before the House of Representatives, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB), staunchly defended the decision to hire 300 staff members without publicly advertising the positions.

The move, which has garnered significant attention, comes as part of JAMB’s effort to address vacancies resulting from retirements within the organization.

The House of Representatives’ ad-hoc committee, charged with investigating employment irregularities within Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) as well as the mismanagement of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), has turned its focus towards this issue. As the probe unfolds, the committee has also uncovered a separate concern: 14 individuals associated with the Federal Character Commission (FCC) have been receiving salaries through IPPIS, despite not being formally placed within any federal government agencies.

As per Channels Television on Monday, August 14, 2023, Professor Oloyede’s defense rests on the premise that the decision to bypass a public recruitment process was necessitated by the urgency to fill critical vacancies within JAMB.

Retirements have created voids in the organization’s workforce, leading to the need for swift action. While this move might appear unconventional, Oloyede emphasized the organizational imperatives driving the decision, which he believes overrides the requirement for advertising.

Critics, however, have raised concerns about transparency and fairness in the hiring process. The absence of a public announcement regarding these job openings raises questions about the potential for nepotism, favoritism, or other forms of irregular hiring.

As the House of Representatives’ committee investigates employment racketeering and IPPIS mismanagement, these concerns gain traction.

The ongoing probe also shines a spotlight on the broader issue of payroll mismanagement. The revelation that individuals associated with the FCC have been receiving salaries through IPPIS without formal placement highlights the vulnerabilities within the system.

This discovery raises concerns about the accuracy and accountability of the payroll system, urging a comprehensive review of its mechanisms.

The JAMB Registrar’s defense points to the complexities and challenges faced by government agencies in swiftly addressing vacancies. Balancing the need for efficiency with transparency is a delicate task, particularly when critical roles are left unfilled due to retirements.

However, this case also underscores the importance of adhering to established recruitment practices to uphold transparency and maintain public trust.

