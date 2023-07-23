Jake Epelle Reveals What Tinubu Should Do If He Wants To Serve The Country & Leave A Good Legacy

The interview shed light on President Bola Tinubu’s purportedly untainted path to power and underscored his responsibility to select a competent and principled team to support his vision for the nation’s future. Mr. Jake Epelle’s words serve as a reminder that leaders’ decisions can have a lasting impact, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing the interests of the country and its people above all else.

In a recent interview with Channels Television, Mr. Jake Epelle, the CEO of TAF Africa and founder of the Albino Foundation, highlighted that President Bola Tinubu’s rise to power was not influenced by financial support from others, indicating that he is not beholden to any particular interests. Epelle stressed the importance of appointing individuals who can professionally represent the nation’s interests rather than compromising its reputation.

According to Epelle, the appointment of unsuitable politicians to crucial positions could lead them to be forgotten in history while the president’s legacy endures. He expressed his concern for the less privileged and their ability to cope with the current challenging circumstances. As a result, Epelle urged the president to swiftly assemble his cabinet to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of governance.

Epelle further praised President Bola Tinubu’s strategic approach during his campaign and the precedents he set. He confidently asserted that Tinubu likely achieved the presidency without financial support from any special interests, indicating a lack of indebtedness. For Tinubu to leave a lasting and positive impact on the country, Epelle emphasized the need to surround himself with individuals who will contribute to the nation’s progress and safeguard his vision.

Please watch the video below and fast forward to 55:00

https://www.youtube.com/live/gbNMuPfG5gE?si=xEjgl9wO5wuCwfGH

