In a recent interview with Channels Television, Mr. Jake Epelle, the CEO of TAF Africa and founder of the Albino Foundation, asserted that President Bola Tinubu’s ascent to power was not facilitated by any external financial support. This suggests that the president does not owe any favors to influential backers, highlighting his independence and integrity. According to Epelle, President Tinubu’s primary responsibility is to appoint competent individuals who can effectively represent the country’s interests, without tarnishing its reputation.

Epelle emphasized that if Tinubu truly desires to serve the nation and leave a lasting legacy, he should refrain from hiring or patronizing politicians who might sabotage his initiatives. It is crucial to surround oneself with capable and dedicated individuals who share a vision for positive change. Epelle reiterated that while those unscrupulous politicians may fade into obscurity, Bola Tinubu’s impact will be remembered and celebrated.

He said, “If Tinubu wants to serve this country and leave his name in the sand of gold, you don’t need to hire or patronise politicians that will go back and ruin everything that you want to do. Remember that those people will be forgotten, but we will not forget Bola Tinubu.”

The CEO of TAF Africa and founder of the Albino Foundation underscored the importance of appointing professionals who can effectively carry out their duties and act in the best interests of the country. By doing so, Tinubu can contribute to the nation’s progress and secure a prominent place in history. Epelle’s statement appears to stress the significance of leadership based on merit and dedication rather than engaging in political favoritism or compromising the nation’s welfare for personal gain.

Epelle’s sentiments reflect the belief that a leader’s legacy is shaped by the choices they make while in power. By appointing competent and ethical individuals, President Tinubu can build a strong and reputable administration that works towards the betterment of the country. Ultimately, Epelle’s message appears to encourage a principled approach to leadership and governance, one that prioritizes the nation’s welfare and lasting positive impact over short-term gains and political maneuvering.

