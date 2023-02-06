NEWS

“Jagaban Oyoyo” Supporters Chant As They Flood Katsina To Rally For Tinubu And Shettima In New Style

Following a successful demonstration in Lafia, Nassarawa State, on Saturday, the All Progressive Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed, his vice president, Kashim Shettima, and other APC leaders arrived in Katsina State on Monday afternoon to hold another round of their campaign rally.

A sizable throng gathered at the gathering to welcome Asiwaju Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima, to Katsina State as supporters came from all corners of the state.

In a video that emerged from the event, the APC presidential candidate’s supporters could be seen cheering for him while holding the party flag and chanting, “Jagaban Oyoyo, Jagaban Oyoyo,” to express their support and unity.

The Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari, who has supported Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and lately attended a number of his rallies, is also present at the event.

The APC has held successful campaign rallies in a number of states across the nation, including Nassarawa, Lagos, Abuja, Abia, Kogi, Cross River, Port Harcourt, Bayelsa, Ekiti, the Plateau, Niger, twice in Kaduna, and today in Katsina state.

