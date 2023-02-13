Jagaban Is The Best Candidate, It Is Indeed His Turn And Our Turn – Fani Kayode

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Media Director of the ruling All Progressive Congress presidential campaign council, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has praised the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Fani-Kayode who revealed this on his verified facebook page described Tinubu as the best candidate among others noting that it is his turn to rule the country.

He wrote, “We go into battle with strength and power, no fear, no turning back.

No matter how thick the conspiracy against us is, we shall stand firm hold the line, keep the flag flying and prove that we are men.

Jagaban is the best candidate it is indeed his turn and our turn. We stand and fight with our conviction, our commitment, our strength, our passion, our integrity, our purity of hearts and our votes. We stand and fight to win not to loose. 60years ago Awolowo was robbed and lost it.

30years ago Abiola was robbed and lost it, 30 years later in two week’s time, Tinubu will not be robbed and he will not lose it, it is indeed our time.

