Jaafar Jaafar Reveals Names Of ‘Cabals’ Working Against Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Jaafar Jaafar, editor of the Daily Nigeria, has revealed the names of some people believed to be elements opposed to the presidential ambitions of All Progressive Congress (APC) flagbearer Bola Tinubu. Recall that Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai claimed in a Channel Television interview that some elements of the Aso House were working against Tinubu. He further said the elements do not want Tinubu to win the 2023 presidential election.

Jaafar refuted his El-Rufai claims in a series of posts on Twitter, with Mamman Daura saying he was not an anti-Tinubu element. The editors named a few, and they claimed that he worked for Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). “I have written a lot about Maman Daula’s influence, but to my surprise, he was not part of the “Villa element” against President Tinubu. He is currently recovering in London. Malam Maman has been in the UK longer than in Nigeria.

“When Osinbajo visited Malam Maman at his residence on Dennis Osadebey Street in Abuja in February 2022 to ask for his support for his presidential ambitions, the old man said in writing that he would support Tinubu after Buhari’s term. I clearly reminded the Vice President that there was no agreement.

“I learned that the main anti-BAT elements in the mansion today are President Buhari, Sani Zangon Daura, and Sabiu Tunde. Tunde secretly pulls strings from Buhari like a skilled puppeteer. ” Zangon Daura, a former minister under Obasanjo and a respected Arewa elder, always identified with the PDP until 2015, when Buhari won the election. Daura surprises the APC powerbroker by endorsing Atiku after “eight years eating” in the APC government.

vic_trends (

)