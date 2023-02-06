Jaafar Debunks Report Of Ahmed Lawan Been Behind Tinubu’s Challenges For His Presidential Bid

The editor of the Nigerian daily Jafar has uncovered reports that Senate Speaker Ahmed lawan is opposing All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu. Jaafar said in his interview with Punch that Lawan opposes the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) naira swap policy. In the APC’s recent presidential election, Tinubu claimed that top bank policies were orchestrated against him.

Jaafar further said Lawan is not among those working against Tinubu’s presidential ambitions at the Aso residence. Recall that in a series of posts on his Twitter account on Saturday, Jaafar named people at the Aso residence, where he allegedly worked against Tinubu. Concerning those who opposed Tinubu, Jafar said: “Even within the mansion, he doesn’t have as much influence as Tsundere, so it’s doubtful.” In fact, he is one of those who are protesting President Godwin Emefiele’s Naira Swap policy. “It was very clear because he was angry that the president did not involve the National Assembly in the decision before he approved the naira’s redesign.” So Ahmed lawan is not one of them.

