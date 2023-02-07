Iyorchia Ayu Lied When He Said That He Met With One Of The G-5 Governors In His House – Nyesom Wike

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Following claims by the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Iyorchia Ayu, that one of the G-5 governors is now in Atiku Abubakar’s camp, the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has come out to say that no member of the G-5 governors will ever go to and meet Iyorchia Ayu.

Nyesom Wike went on to tell Iyorchia Ayu that members of the G-5 governors cannot be blackmailed. According to Nyesom Wike, the G-5 governors has faced a similar battle before and for that reason,they will win the current battle between them and members of Atiku Abubakar’s camp.

Nyesom Wike went on to say that he has no intention of letting go of the issues at hand even if it entails going to court. He further stated that he decided to reapprove the Port Harcourt Stadium for the PDP Presidential Campaign rally because some people pleaded with him to reconsider his decision to withdraw his approval of the venue.

Watch From The 2nd Minute Of The Video Below:



