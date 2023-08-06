I’ve Thrown The King James Version Bible In My House Away – Daddy Freeze Says, Gives Reason

Controversial social media commentator, Daddy Freeze, spoke a video shared on his Facebook page and revealed that he has discarded the King James Version of the Bible in his house. He said he discarded it because it was compiled by the colonial masters and he does not like how it was written.

“I was having a scriptural debate with someone the other day and he told me not to quote from any version apart from King James… I’ve thrown the King James Version Bible in my house away. I threw it away because it was written by our colonial masters and I’m not okay with how it was written”, he said.

The King James Version of the Bible, originally published in 1611, is one of the most widely read translations of the Christian holy book and holds significant historical and cultural importance. Daddy Freeze’s denouncement of the sacred text could ignite discussions about the role of tradition, religious texts, and interpretation in contemporary society.

Watch the video from 42 minutes, 25 seconds for the details.

