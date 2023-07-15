NEWS

I’ve Never In My Life Seen A Set Of Deluded People As Some ‘Anti-Tinubu’ Elements Online- Keyamo

Festus keyamo, SAN, a member of the Tinubu Shettima presidential campaign and a former minister of state for labour and employment, has criticised people who do not back Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

On Saturday, he sent a tweet on his official Twitter profile in which he called the naysayers “deluded” for continuing to lurk online with “all kinds of negative expectations.”

He claims that they have isolated themselves so thoroughly that they have effectively formed a parallel universe.

He described them as persons who talk nonsense to themselves and each other in order to feel good.

He claims he have never before encountered such generous souls.

Some anti-Tinubu elements are still lurking online with various forms of pessimism, and I have never encountered a more misguided group of people in my life.

