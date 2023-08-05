I’ve Never Had Sex – Ilebaye Reveals During Oracle Night Games

Ilebaye has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she was asked during the oracle night games yesterday whether she had sex before the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show, Ilebaye said she has never had sex in her life, and this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the statement of Ilebaye.

Ilebaye reiterated that she has never had sex before in her life, this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as people were wondering if she was lying or not but from how she said it, Ilebaye is not lying about not having sex before in her life according to her.

Several celebrities and public figures reacted to the statement their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others. Her fans and supporters reacted to the statement their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

Check out the tweet below;

Sola_rayo (

)