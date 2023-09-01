‘I’ve had to be patient’ – Sofyan Amrabat sends message to Man Utd fans as loan is move confirmed

The Red Devils have completed the signing of Sofyan Amrabat on loan from Fiorentina.

The Moroccan midfielder’s temporary move to the Red Devils comes at a price of €10 million (£8.85 million).

Importantly, there’s an option included within the deal allowing the Manchester based outfit to make the transfer permanent next summer, a move that would require €20 million (£17.2 million) along with an additional €5 million (£4.29 million) in potential add-ons.

This deal, though recently signed, has been in the making for quite some time. Amrabat turned down offers from other clubs in the preceding weeks, a clear indication of his eagerness to join Manchester United.

Speaking about this milestone in his career, the Moroccan international said; “It is a huge honour to become a Manchester United player. I’ve had to be patient for this moment but I’m someone who always listens to my heart, and now I am representing the club of my dreams.”

Amrabat also expressed his commitment to injecting energy into the squad and leaving no stone unturned in contributing to the team’s success. He said, “I know exactly how Erik ten Hag likes to work and what he needs from his players.

“His coaching and guidance developed me so much as a player earlier in my career; I know that he will help to bring out the best of my abilities so that I can help the group to be successful this season.”

Source: Manchester World

