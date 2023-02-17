I’ve Gone Beyond Going To Organize Riots -Oshiomhole Replies Obaseki

Former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole has denied having a hand in the recent riots in Edo State that has led to the destruction of lives and properties.

Recall that Oshiomhole was accused by the Governor of Edo State, Obaseki of inciting riots across the state over issues surrounding the scarcity of new naira notes. The governor of Edo State also ordered for the arrest of Oshiomhole for his alleged involvement in the crisis caused by riots in Edo State.

However, Oshiomhole arrived Edo State on Thursday where he spoke on the riot and the order of his arrest. While addressing his supporters, Oshiomhole stated that he’s gone beyond organizing riots. He said that there’s nothing wrong with protests but he’s not in support of riots. He also asserted that Obaseki was angry with him because of the love he’s getting from the people of Edo State.

He said;

“I have gone beyond going to organize riots, protests are legitmate. Riots? No!.. So when they accuse me of these things that’s why I said I should come today, because I want to come today to see what crime I’ve committed for doing better than my successor. I know he’s angry that where people hug me when they see me, people are cursing him and calling him all kinds of name which I don’t want to call him.”

