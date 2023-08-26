I’ve done more than I promised, I’ll do more – Governor Uzodimma tells Imo workers

The Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has expressed his administration’s dedication to the welfare of civil servants.

The news was shared by Vanguard on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

According to the source, Governor Uzodimma said he will continue to improve the Imo State Civil Service Commission.

The Imo State Governor also pointed out some of his government’s achievements in the State Civil Service

It included the State Secretariat renovation, free Medicare, free transportation and others.

In his words, “I want you to know that I value your contribution and dedication. Your hard work and commitment are crucial in driving the progress of our government and state. I’ve done more than I promised and I’ll do more.”

He also urged them to make efforts to build the state, adding that his administration will address the insecurity challenges in the state.

The Head of Service, Barr. Raymond Ucheoma commended the Governor for doing so much for the Civil Servants in Imo state.

See link to the post below

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwZ77hftVtJ/?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

