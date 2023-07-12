I’ve Decided To Support The Government Financially To Ensure That We Complete Our Airport- Babalola

During Afe Babalola’s birthday celebration, he made a commitment to support the government financially in completing the Ado Ekiti airport project. He highlighted the previous governor’s attempt to complete the airport before facing legal challenges, which ultimately led to its suspension. Afe Babalola also expressed his concerns about the changes in Nigeria’s judiciary and advocated for a new constitution that would promote regional development while advancing the nation as a whole. He concluded by affirming his dedication to seeing the airport project through and expressing gratitude to President Obasanjo for his service.

