I’ve Decided To Support The Government Financially To Ensure That Our Airport Is Completed—Babalola

During the celebration of Afe Babalola’s 60th birthday, the celebrant, Afe Babalola, revealed that he’s ready to support the government financially to ensure that their airport in Ado Ekiti is Completed in a few months. He revealed that the former governor of Ekiti State, Segun Oni, wanted to complete the airport before his election was challenged in the tribunal, and he lost.

Afe Babalola further stated that Nigeria is not like how it was when he studied law, and now that he has returned to practise law, He stated that the judiciary he came back to meet was not the judiciary he knew. He added that Nigeria needs a new constitution that will allow each part to develop at its own rate, and at the same time, the nation will evolve from that constitution.

According to him, “In view of my new governor who is here and what I told him, your Excellency, President Obasanjo, you’re listening to me, I’ve decided to support the government financially to ensure that the airport, which is half done, will be operational within the next few months by the grace of God. You’ve been here for a long time, and I thank you very much. I’m not going to deliver any speeches anymore except to say that this country is not the same country as when I studied law and when I came back and practised law. ”

