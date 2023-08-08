I’ve Committed Myself To Use Every Minute I Spend In Office To Improve The Life Of Our People-Tinubu

Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has noted that he has committed himself to use every minute he spends in the office as President to work to improve the quality of life of Nigerians, noting that Nigerians are not to be blamed for expecting much from them.

Speaking further, the President made it known that his administration is committed to break the cycle of overreliance on borrowing for public spending and debt servicing, assuring Nigerians that his administration will achieve the 18 per cent Tax-to-GDP ratio within three years.

According to Vanguard paper report, President Tinubu made this disclosure during the inauguration of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms on Tuesday in Abuja, stating it clearly that to whom much is given, much is expected.

President Tinubu said: “It is even more so when we campaigned on a promise of a better country anchored on our Renewed Hope Agenda. I have committed myself to use every minute I spend in this office to work to improve the quality of life of our people.”

Furthermore, he made it known that without revenue, government cannot provide adequate social services to the people it is entrusted to serve, thereby assuring Nigerians that his administration is ready to do the right thing.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

Information Source: Vanguard paper.

Ebukajp150 (

)