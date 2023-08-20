NEWS

I’ve Been Through a Lot – Charly Boy Reveals That He Was Scammed and Lost Millions

Charly Boy, a Nigerian-famous entertainer, popularly known as “Areafada” on his Instagram page has resorted to social media to reveal that he has faced numerous hardships since the start of the year, including being scammed and recovering from prostate cancer. The activist made the announcement on his official Instagram page in response to a viral video of a Nigerian businesswoman, King Phreedah, attempting suicide by jumping into the third Mainland bridge in Lagos State a few days ago. Suicide, according to Charly Boy, is a real occurrence that is underreported in Nigeria.

 

He said, “I’ve been through a lot this year.” I was duped out of hundreds of millions of dollars. I had prostrate cancer, which took the lives of several of my friends. In the midst of it all, I’m recovering and trying to keep things simple, like my papa taught me.” Further, Charly Boy added that people must be very suicidal, which, according to Charly Boy, is a real occurrence that is underreported in Nigeria.

 

Finally, the singer noted that being able to be his authentic self is one of the most important aspects of his mental health, adding that people should learn how to open out to those they trust rather than distancing themselves.

I've Been Through a Lot – Charly Boy Reveals That He Was Scammed and Lost Millions

Charly Boy, a Nigerian-famous entertainer, popularly known as “Areafada” on his Instagram page has resorted to social media to reveal that he has faced numerous hardships since the start of the year, including being scammed and recovering from prostate cancer. The activist made the announcement on his official Instagram page in response to a viral video of a Nigerian businesswoman, King Phreedah, attempting suicide by jumping into the third Mainland bridge in Lagos State a few days ago. Suicide, according to Charly Boy, is a real occurrence that is underreported in Nigeria.

 

He said, “I’ve been through a lot this year.” I was duped out of hundreds of millions of dollars. I had prostrate cancer, which took the lives of several of my friends. In the midst of it all, I’m recovering and trying to keep things simple, like my papa taught me.” Further, Charly Boy added that people must be very suicidal, which, according to Charly Boy, is a real occurrence that is underreported in Nigeria.

 

Finally, the singer noted that being able to be his authentic self is one of the most important aspects of his mental health, adding that people should learn how to open out to those they trust rather than distancing themselves.

